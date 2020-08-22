LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) Upgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of LYFT from $48.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of LYFT in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of LYFT from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of LYFT from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a buy rating on shares of LYFT in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. LYFT has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.42.

Shares of LYFT stock opened at $28.93 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. LYFT has a 12 month low of $14.56 and a 12 month high of $54.50.

LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.58) by $0.72. The business had revenue of $339.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.02 million. LYFT had a negative net margin of 50.64% and a negative return on equity of 50.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LYFT will post -4.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LYFT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of LYFT in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of LYFT in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of LYFT by 58.8% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 961 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group raised its holdings in LYFT by 124.2% in the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 1,076 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in LYFT during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 62.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which facilitates lead generation, billing and settlement, support, and related activities to enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

