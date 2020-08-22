LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) Declares $1.05 Quarterly Dividend

LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 21st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 1.05 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th.

LyondellBasell Industries has increased its dividend by 24.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $65.67 on Friday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $33.71 and a 1 year high of $98.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.05 and its 200 day moving average is $63.60. The stock has a market cap of $22.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 29.99%. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Alembic Global Advisors lowered LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.09.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

