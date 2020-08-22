Majesco (NYSEAMERICAN:MJCO) CFO Sells $56,422.44 in Stock

Majesco (NYSEAMERICAN:MJCO) CFO Wayne Edward Locke sold 3,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $56,422.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,778.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NYSEAMERICAN:MJCO opened at $16.09 on Friday. Majesco has a fifty-two week low of $4.57 and a fifty-two week high of $16.60.

Majesco (NYSEAMERICAN:MJCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The software maker reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $37.91 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Majesco by 183.4% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,362 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 6,058 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Majesco by 21.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,859 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Majesco by 90.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,157 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 5,304 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Majesco by 20.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,514 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Majesco by 12.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 111,290 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 12,652 shares during the period.

About Majesco

Majesco provides insurance software, consulting services, and other insurance technology solutions for business transformation of the insurance industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, and India. It offers insurance software solutions for property and casualty (P&C)/general insurance, life and annuity (L&A), and pensions and group/benefits providers.

