Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) Shares Sold by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd reduced its stake in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,737 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,186 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Masco were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MAS. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Masco by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Masco in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Masco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Masco by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Masco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 92.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MAS. Nomura Instinet boosted their target price on shares of Masco from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet raised Masco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Masco in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Masco from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Nomura increased their price target on shares of Masco from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Masco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.69.

In related news, CAO John P. Lindow sold 5,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $278,026.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,958 shares in the company, valued at $1,173,942. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John P. Lindow sold 1,246 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $62,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,135,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,614 shares of company stock valued at $5,811,312 in the last three months. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Masco stock opened at $58.70 on Friday. Masco Corp has a 1 year low of $27.04 and a 1 year high of $60.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.16, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.57. The company has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.50.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.13. Masco had a negative return on equity of 1,729.19% and a net margin of 19.23%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. Masco’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Masco Corp will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.00%.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

