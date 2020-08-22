Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley dropped their target price on Matthews International from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine downgraded Matthews International from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Matthews International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th.

Shares of MATW stock opened at $21.86 on Friday. Matthews International has a 1-year low of $17.01 and a 1-year high of $40.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $698.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.18.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.16. Matthews International had a positive return on equity of 13.81% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. The firm had revenue of $359.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.97 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Matthews International will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 31st. This is an increase from Matthews International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Matthews International’s payout ratio is presently 25.38%.

In other news, insider Edward M. Brady, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $38,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8,920 shares in the company, valued at $169,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MATW. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 2,712.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 221,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,234,000 after buying an additional 213,931 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 596,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,418,000 after buying an additional 175,892 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 129.7% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 303,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,794,000 after buying an additional 171,300 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,040,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,169,000 after buying an additional 82,088 shares during the period. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,028,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,877,000 after buying an additional 61,085 shares during the period. 83.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Matthews International Company Profile

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial products worldwide. The company's SGK Brand Solutions segment provides brand development and graphic design services, such as visual intellectual properties, packaging, and content creation; brand deployment and activation services, including design and production of merchandising exhibits and shopper experiences in digital and printed media channels; and consulting services to brand owners on workflow best practices, management and technologies, printing quality, measurement, and consistency.

