Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Acquires 8,926 Shares of Wisdom Tree Investments Inc (NASDAQ:WETF)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in Wisdom Tree Investments Inc (NASDAQ:WETF) by 51.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,310 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,926 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Wisdom Tree Investments were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Simcoe Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wisdom Tree Investments in the first quarter valued at $8,317,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Wisdom Tree Investments by 14.0% during the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 18,720,178 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,618,000 after buying an additional 2,295,681 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Wisdom Tree Investments by 604.0% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,074,677 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,834,000 after buying an additional 1,779,960 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments by 6,185.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 882,770 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 868,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments in the 1st quarter valued at $1,508,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wisdom Tree Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 target price on shares of Wisdom Tree Investments in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Wisdom Tree Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Northland Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $3.75 price target on shares of Wisdom Tree Investments in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Wisdom Tree Investments from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wisdom Tree Investments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.56.

Shares of NASDAQ WETF opened at $3.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.42. The company has a market cap of $566.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Wisdom Tree Investments Inc has a 12-month low of $1.87 and a 12-month high of $5.65.

Wisdom Tree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $58.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.54 million. Wisdom Tree Investments had a positive return on equity of 12.32% and a negative net margin of 5.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Wisdom Tree Investments Inc will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

