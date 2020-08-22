Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Acquires Shares of 10,588 Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,588 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Weaver Consulting Group raised its holdings in Twitter by 430.1% in the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 986 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Twitter by 122.2% during the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in Twitter during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Twitter by 254.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new stake in Twitter during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. 72.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Michael Montano sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.52, for a total transaction of $60,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 11,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.27, for a total value of $428,457.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,635 shares of company stock worth $1,616,898 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Twitter from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Twitter from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twitter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. TheStreet lowered Twitter from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Twitter from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.95.

NYSE TWTR opened at $39.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.24. Twitter Inc has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $45.85. The company has a quick ratio of 10.10, a current ratio of 10.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $30.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.66 and a beta of 0.88.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The social networking company reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($1.24). Twitter had a negative net margin of 32.54% and a negative return on equity of 12.17%. The firm had revenue of $683.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Twitter Inc will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

