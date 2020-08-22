Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Acquires Shares of 9,000 Medallia (NYSE:MDLA)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MDLA. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medallia by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 173,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,403,000 after acquiring an additional 14,886 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Medallia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $778,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Medallia by 564.9% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 62,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after acquiring an additional 53,430 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Medallia in the first quarter worth $291,000. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Medallia in the first quarter worth $1,862,000. Institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jimmy C. Duan sold 11,795 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total transaction of $313,864.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 212,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,662,341.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Leslie Stretch sold 219,839 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.62, for a total value of $6,731,470.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,606,680 shares in the company, valued at $49,196,541.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,357,960 shares of company stock worth $40,249,057 over the last ninety days.

NYSE MDLA opened at $32.14 on Friday. Medallia has a 12 month low of $16.04 and a 12 month high of $38.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion and a P/E ratio of -19.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.75.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. Medallia had a negative return on equity of 34.02% and a negative net margin of 33.76%. The firm had revenue of $112.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.03 million. Medallia’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Medallia will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MDLA shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Medallia from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on Medallia from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Medallia in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Medallia from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Medallia currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.90.

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

