Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Buys New Position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,799 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 16.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 70,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,341,000 after acquiring an additional 9,963 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 8,317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Aspen Technology by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,322,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Aspen Technology by 1,528.2% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 50,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 47,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Aspen Technology by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 794,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,609,000 after buying an additional 17,994 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.33% of the company’s stock.

AZPN opened at $123.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.58. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.07 and a 52 week high of $142.89. The company has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 36.85 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.36. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 38.24% and a return on equity of 59.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Donald P. Casey sold 1,577 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total value of $154,325.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,582.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AZPN shares. BidaskClub lowered Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp increased their price target on Aspen Technology from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on Aspen Technology from $154.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.33.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset optimization software company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments.

