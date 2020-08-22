Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Buys New Stake in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 4,907 shares of the LED producer’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CREE. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cree by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,300 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cree by 3.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,423 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in Cree during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in Cree by 24.5% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 91,716 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $3,252,000 after purchasing an additional 18,042 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Cree by 133.5% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. 96.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CREE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Cree from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cree from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Charter Equity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cree in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Cree from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Cree from $82.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

CREE opened at $60.37 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.10 and a 200-day moving average of $51.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.11 and a beta of 1.17. Cree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.77 and a 12-month high of $74.72. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The LED producer reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $205.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.57 million. Cree had a negative return on equity of 5.04% and a negative net margin of 21.21%. Cree’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Cree, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED), lighting, and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products.

