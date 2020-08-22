Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Grows Holdings in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) by 171.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,867 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,399 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Glu Mobile were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Glu Mobile by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 49,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Glu Mobile by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 41,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 16,051 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Glu Mobile by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 118,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 23,000 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Glu Mobile by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in Glu Mobile during the 2nd quarter worth $417,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 12,845 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.14, for a total value of $117,403.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 89,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $819,958.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Chris Akhavan sold 399,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $4,009,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 399,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,009,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 525,625 shares of company stock worth $5,204,553. 6.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GLUU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Glu Mobile in a research report on Friday, June 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Glu Mobile from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Glu Mobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Glu Mobile from $8.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Glu Mobile has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.65.

Shares of NASDAQ GLUU opened at $8.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.13, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.84. Glu Mobile Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.98 and a 52 week high of $10.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $182.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.46 million. Glu Mobile had a negative net margin of 2.42% and a negative return on equity of 4.61%. Glu Mobile’s revenue was up 78.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Glu Mobile Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About Glu Mobile

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. The company publishes titles primarily in four genres, including home décor, sports and action, fashion and celebrity, and time management. It creates games based on its own brands, Blood & Glory, Contract Killer, Cooking Dash, Deer Hunter, Diner Dash, Eternity Warriors, Frontline Commando, Gun Bros, QuizUp, and Tap Sports.

