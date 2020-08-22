Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Has $197,000 Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. decreased its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 71.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,353 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 79,602 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Ford Motor during the second quarter valued at about $442,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 5,294,827 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,193,000 after acquiring an additional 155,517 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Northwest Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $166,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. 49.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

F has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $4.30 to $6.70 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Nomura reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Ford Motor from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.67.

Shares of F stock opened at $6.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.57 and a beta of 1.33. Ford Motor has a one year low of $3.96 and a one year high of $9.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The auto manufacturer reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.30) by $0.95. The company had revenue of $19.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.07 billion. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 1.63% and a negative return on equity of 1.49%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

