Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Has $252,000 Stock Holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. cut its holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 54.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the first quarter valued at approximately $21,676,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 9.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,703,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,718,000 after acquiring an additional 147,779 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 1.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,681,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,559,000 after acquiring an additional 19,535 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 18.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,517,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,561,000 after acquiring an additional 231,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 65.5% in the first quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,143,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,983,000 after acquiring an additional 452,555 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BLDR. ValuEngine raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.77.

Shares of BLDR stock opened at $28.61 on Friday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $31.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 29.89%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Builders FirstSource news, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total value of $684,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 104,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,381,706.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO David E. Rush sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total transaction of $223,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 71,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,602,366.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,000 shares of company stock worth $927,410 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

