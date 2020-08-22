Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Has $278,000 Position in D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,090 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,910 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in D. R. Horton were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DHI. EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of D. R. Horton by 652.4% during the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 790 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of D. R. Horton in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of D. R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of D. R. Horton by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of D. R. Horton in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 83.14% of the company’s stock.

Get D. R. Horton alerts:

In related news, COO Michael J. Murray sold 54,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.38, for a total value of $3,937,472.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 139,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,128,784.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.45, for a total value of $53,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,200 shares of company stock worth $4,333,882. Company insiders own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of D. R. Horton stock opened at $76.97 on Friday. D. R. Horton Inc has a 12-month low of $25.51 and a 12-month high of $76.97. The stock has a market cap of $27.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 6.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.36 and its 200-day moving average is $53.01.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.42. D. R. Horton had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 10.82%. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that D. R. Horton Inc will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 11th. D. R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.32%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DHI. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on D. R. Horton from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price objective on D. R. Horton from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered D. R. Horton from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. TheStreet upgraded D. R. Horton from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on D. R. Horton from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.83.

D. R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for D. R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D. R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.