Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Has $306,000 Stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,004 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 404 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 133.2% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 492 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 34.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,054 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 525.1% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the first quarter worth about $71,000. 92.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank lowered Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Albemarle from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Albemarle from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Loop Capital raised Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Albemarle from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.96.

In related news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 150,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.71, for a total value of $13,606,590.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 225,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,483,406.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ALB opened at $89.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Albemarle Co. has a 12 month low of $48.89 and a 12 month high of $99.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.24 and a 200-day moving average of $74.94. The company has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.46.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.14. Albemarle had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 12.99%. Analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.50%.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

