Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Invests $253,000 in WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new position in WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of WP Carey in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in WP Carey by 53.8% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 130,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,568,000 after buying an additional 45,600 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in WP Carey by 16.5% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 62,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,618,000 after buying an additional 8,813 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in WP Carey by 132.0% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 69,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,028,000 after buying an additional 39,454 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WP Carey by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 7,113 shares during the last quarter. 58.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WP Carey stock opened at $70.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 0.76. WP Carey Inc has a twelve month low of $38.62 and a twelve month high of $93.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. WP Carey had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 4.98%. The firm had revenue of $290.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.88 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. WP Carey’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that WP Carey Inc will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WPC. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WP Carey in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised WP Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on WP Carey from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. WP Carey has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.25.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

