Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Invests $304,000 in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 112.2% during the second quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 22,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 11,748 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 5.2% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 1,119,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,991,000 after purchasing an additional 55,210 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 81.1% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 76,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,843,000 after purchasing an additional 34,473 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 49.8% during the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 23,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 7,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 4.7% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. 86.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $83.21 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.56, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.63. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.16 and a 1-year high of $87.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.30. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Jesse Yang purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $80.00 per share, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Claudine Macartney sold 12,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.06, for a total transaction of $1,110,346.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ATVI shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 10th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $87.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.03.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

