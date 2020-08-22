Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Makes New $237,000 Investment in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EQR. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 1.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,235,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,509,805,000 after buying an additional 276,630 shares during the period. APG Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 1.3% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 14,173,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $874,616,000 after buying an additional 183,000 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 34.4% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,778,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $603,443,000 after buying an additional 2,503,422 shares during the period. PGGM Investments increased its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 7.7% in the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 6,979,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $410,550,000 after buying an additional 496,849 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 52.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,076,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $374,962,000 after buying an additional 2,101,662 shares during the period. 88.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EQR. Scotiabank downgraded Equity Residential from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America cut Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Cfra reduced their target price on Equity Residential from $93.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut Equity Residential from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.33.

Shares of NYSE:EQR opened at $54.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Equity Residential has a twelve month low of $49.62 and a twelve month high of $89.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.80 and its 200-day moving average is $64.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.56.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.13). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 41.64%. The firm had revenue of $653.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Equity Residential’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equity Residential Profile

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

