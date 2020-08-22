Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Makes New $244,000 Investment in Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Ambarella during the second quarter worth approximately $876,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ambarella during the second quarter worth approximately $6,530,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in Ambarella by 658.0% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Ambarella by 39.2% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,267 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 4,297 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Ambarella by 36.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 93,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,267,000 after purchasing an additional 24,961 shares during the period. 75.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMBA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Imperial Capital initiated coverage on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ambarella from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ambarella from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.43.

In other Ambarella news, Director David Jeffrey Richardson sold 7,453 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total value of $409,318.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,806.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.67, for a total transaction of $82,005.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,775 shares of company stock valued at $859,585. 5.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMBA opened at $45.97 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.91 and a beta of 1.22. Ambarella Inc has a twelve month low of $36.02 and a twelve month high of $73.59. The company has a current ratio of 8.91, a quick ratio of 8.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $54.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.32 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 18.18% and a negative return on equity of 9.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ambarella Inc will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

