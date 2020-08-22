Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Makes New $298,000 Investment in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,020 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ANSS. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in ANSYS by 5.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,498,456 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,743,164,000 after acquiring an additional 387,554 shares in the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 186.2% in the first quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 468,656 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $108,948,000 after purchasing an additional 304,916 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 1,110.6% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 188,577 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,838,000 after purchasing an additional 173,000 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in ANSYS by 24.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 832,880 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $193,620,000 after acquiring an additional 165,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in ANSYS by 41.2% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 536,455 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $124,710,000 after acquiring an additional 156,530 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANSS stock opened at $324.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $305.68 and its 200-day moving average is $272.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.17 billion, a PE ratio of 70.70 and a beta of 1.22. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.07 and a 52 week high of $328.92.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $389.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.63 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 26.17%. As a group, analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Nicole Anasenes sold 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.49, for a total value of $297,664.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.27, for a total value of $716,107.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,780 shares of company stock worth $1,161,550. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on ANSS. BidaskClub upgraded ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays increased their price objective on ANSYS from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Wedbush increased their price objective on ANSYS from $280.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on ANSYS from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on ANSYS from $278.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $270.29.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

