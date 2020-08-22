Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Makes New Investment in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 143.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 899 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Wallington Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. 75.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DAL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Friday, June 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.22.

Shares of DAL stock opened at $27.27 on Friday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.51 and a 1 year high of $62.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The transportation company reported ($4.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.24) by ($0.19). Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 4.02% and a negative net margin of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 88.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -9.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Delta Air Lines news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $522,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 453,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,150,862. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 14,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total transaction of $409,400.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,432,523.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

