Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Purchases New Position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 97.6% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 20,674,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $199,921,000 after buying an additional 10,209,007 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,398,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,902,000 after buying an additional 6,560,497 shares during the period. Prudential PLC grew its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 15,980.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,316,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,743,000 after buying an additional 4,289,956 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,125,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,320,000 after buying an additional 2,463,849 shares during the period. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its holdings in Kimco Realty by 85.6% during the first quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 4,346,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,032,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004,764 shares during the period. 90.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KIM stock opened at $11.43 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.56, a P/E/G ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.15. Kimco Realty Corp has a 12 month low of $7.45 and a 12 month high of $21.86.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $1.48. The business had revenue of $238.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.35 million. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 93.11% and a return on equity of 20.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Realty Corp Kimco sold 4,675,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total value of $71,398,336.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KIM. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $7.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Evercore ISI cut shares of Kimco Realty from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 24th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $10.50 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, June 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.81.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

