Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Purchases Shares of 12,000 Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in Amcor by 10.5% in the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 438,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 41,608 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP raised its position in shares of Amcor by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 24,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 3,010 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Amcor by 329.2% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 68,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 52,537 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Amcor in the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in Amcor by 27.3% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 13,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,866 shares in the last quarter. 30.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMCR opened at $11.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.63. The company has a market capitalization of $18.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.86. Amcor plc has a 52 week low of $5.80 and a 52 week high of $11.59.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 2nd. Amcor’s payout ratio is 71.88%.

AMCR has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Amcor from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Amcor in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price objective for the company. BofA Securities initiated coverage on shares of Amcor in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Amcor in a report on Monday, June 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.09.

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home and personal care, and other products worldwide. It provides flexible packaging products, specialty cartons, plastic bottles and jars, and capsules and closures. The company is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

