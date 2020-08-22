Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. cut its stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 51.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,235 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,422 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Ciena were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Ciena by 32.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,255,893 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $169,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,125 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Ciena by 2.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,783,454 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $150,619,000 after purchasing an additional 96,321 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in shares of Ciena by 45.0% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 3,423,768 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $185,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,808 shares in the last quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ciena by 9.2% in the first quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,625,524 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $104,522,000 after purchasing an additional 221,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ciena by 60.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,842,311 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $73,342,000 after purchasing an additional 692,647 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.62, for a total value of $54,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce L. Claflin sold 18,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total value of $1,045,692.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 172,350 shares of company stock worth $9,693,390. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

CIEN opened at $59.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Ciena Co. has a 52 week low of $30.58 and a 52 week high of $61.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.86.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $894.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.42 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 8.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CIEN shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Ciena from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. B. Riley lowered Ciena from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Ciena in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.71.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

