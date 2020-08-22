Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Sells 4,330 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 48.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,670 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,330 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in shares of Lennar by 60.3% during the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 691 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Lennar by 126.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 773 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lennar in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Lennar in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Lennar alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LEN shares. Cfra increased their target price on Lennar from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Lennar from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Lennar from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Lennar from $53.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Lennar from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.08.

NYSE:LEN opened at $79.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 14.21. The company has a market cap of $24.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.64. Lennar Co. has a 52-week low of $25.42 and a 52-week high of $79.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.32.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 15th. The construction company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.20 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 9.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.71%.

In related news, President Jonathan M. Jaffe sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.41, for a total transaction of $2,456,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 335,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,604,344.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total value of $305,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 277,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,947,052.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 145,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,792,450 in the last 90 days. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

Featured Article: How big is the FinTech market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.