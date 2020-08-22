Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Sells 4,551 Shares of NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,119 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 4,551 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of NetApp by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,177,680 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $716,139,000 after buying an additional 66,239 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of NetApp by 1.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,958,075 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $415,152,000 after buying an additional 95,027 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of NetApp by 2.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,548,932 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $231,336,000 after buying an additional 132,196 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of NetApp by 109.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,579,451 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $203,190,000 after buying an additional 2,394,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NetApp by 3.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,818,097 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $159,021,000 after buying an additional 112,886 shares in the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $41.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.39. NetApp Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.66 and a 12-month high of $65.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The data storage provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.15. NetApp had a return on equity of 168.65% and a net margin of 15.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that NetApp Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. NetApp’s payout ratio is presently 54.39%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NTAP. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on NetApp from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of NetApp in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. BidaskClub downgraded NetApp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on NetApp from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NetApp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.06.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

