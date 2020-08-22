Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Sells 611 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 49.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 636 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 611 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LMT. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 74 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LMT stock opened at $389.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $108.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $375.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $377.96. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $266.11 and a 52 week high of $442.53.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The aerospace company reported $5.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.19 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 182.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.00 EPS. Analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.74%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $482.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $371.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $404.00 in a research note on Friday, July 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $442.67.

It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

