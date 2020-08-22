Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Takes $206,000 Position in Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,355 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,899 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Vipshop by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 14,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Vipshop by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Vipshop by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Vipshop in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VIPS opened at $17.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.81 and its 200-day moving average is $17.38. Vipshop Holdings Ltd – has a 52-week low of $7.69 and a 52-week high of $24.46. The company has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.19.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $1.68. Vipshop had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The business had revenue of $23.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Vipshop Holdings Ltd – will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on VIPS shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Vipshop from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Vipshop from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vipshop currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.77.

About Vipshop

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Vip.com and Internet Finance Business. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

