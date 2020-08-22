Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Takes $257,000 Position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 217,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,697,000 after buying an additional 12,883 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $339,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 575.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 44,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,014,000 after buying an additional 37,844 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $754,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Boston Properties by 88.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 145,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,177,000 after purchasing an additional 68,549 shares in the last quarter. 88.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

Shares of NYSE BXP opened at $84.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 7.67, a current ratio of 7.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.37. Boston Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.57 and a twelve month high of $147.83.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $654.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.59 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 35.18%. Boston Properties’s revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.92%.

BXP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist dropped their price objective on Boston Properties from $121.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine cut Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Boston Properties from $130.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 28th. SunTrust Banks raised Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Boston Properties from $147.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.64.

Boston Properties Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

Featured Article: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.