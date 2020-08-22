Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Takes $308,000 Position in Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,711 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 154,378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,830,000 after acquiring an additional 4,826 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $651,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $84,433,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 262,927 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,398,000 after acquiring an additional 14,175 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 20,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,690,000 after acquiring an additional 4,202 shares during the period. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Atlassian stock opened at $166.64 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.20. Atlassian Co. PLC has a 12-month low of $107.00 and a 12-month high of $198.41. The stock has a market cap of $21.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.72, a PEG ratio of 48.38 and a beta of 0.97.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.32. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 21.72% and a positive return on equity of 2.15%. The business had revenue of $430.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.86 million. Analysts expect that Atlassian Co. PLC will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TEAM shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $171.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Atlassian from $201.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Atlassian has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.25.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams.

