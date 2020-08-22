Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Takes Position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,200 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 22.9% in the second quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 7,729 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 5.5% in the second quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 7,691 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. grew its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 2.8% in the second quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 19,508 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 2.2% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,878,173 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $647,671,000 after buying an additional 338,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 67.8% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 21,560 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 8,713 shares during the period. 12.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GSK opened at $40.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $101.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.87. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 1 year low of $31.43 and a 1 year high of $48.25.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 19.03%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.4914 per share. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is 61.20%.

In other GlaxoSmithKline news, Director Plc Glaxosmithkline purchased 361,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $6,499,998.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GSK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

