Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Takes Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on USB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised U.S. Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Compass Point reduced their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.31.

NYSE USB opened at $35.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.68 and its 200 day moving average is $38.71. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $28.36 and a fifty-two week high of $61.11.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 19.70%. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

