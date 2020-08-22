Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) Director Alejandro Nicolas Aguzin Sells 6,000 Shares

Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) Director Alejandro Nicolas Aguzin sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,213.32, for a total value of $7,279,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

MELI stock opened at $1,202.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,073.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $788.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.56 billion, a PE ratio of -353.61 and a beta of 1.72. Mercadolibre Inc has a 1 year low of $422.22 and a 1 year high of $1,270.00.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $1.01. Mercadolibre had a negative return on equity of 3.46% and a negative net margin of 5.89%. The firm had revenue of $878.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mercadolibre Inc will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

MELI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Mercadolibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Mercadolibre from $1,255.00 to $1,484.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Mercadolibre from $800.00 to $1,000.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. BidaskClub lowered Mercadolibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Mercadolibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mercadolibre currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,005.94.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MELI. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware raised its stake in shares of Mercadolibre by 1.4% in the second quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Mercadolibre by 5.1% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Mercadolibre by 0.3% in the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,070,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Mercadolibre by 2.1% in the second quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Mercadolibre by 7.1% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

About Mercadolibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

