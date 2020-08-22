Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy Sells 388 Shares

Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.64, for a total transaction of $30,512.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $954,375.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

MRCY opened at $75.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.49, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.97. Mercury Systems Inc has a 52-week low of $52.24 and a 52-week high of $96.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.82.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $217.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.43 million. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The company’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Mercury Systems Inc will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Mercury Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Mercury Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $95.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.63.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Mercury Systems during the second quarter valued at $41,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mercury Systems in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Mercury Systems in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 25.4% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 844 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Mercury Systems in the first quarter worth about $110,000. 98.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mercury Systems, Inc provides sensor and safety critical mission processing subsystems for various critical defense and intelligence programs in the United States. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors. The company's principal programs include Aegis, Patriot, Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program, Gorgon Stare, Predator, F-35, Reaper, F-16 SABR, E2D Hawkeye, Paveway, Filthy Buzzard, PGK, ProVision, P1, and AIDEWS.

