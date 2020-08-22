Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Price Target Raised to $122.00 at Truist

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) had its price target raised by Truist from $119.00 to $122.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MAA. BMO Capital Markets reissued a buy rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday, August 6th. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $132.00.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Shares of MAA stock opened at $114.84 on Tuesday. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $148.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $114.87 and a 200-day moving average of $118.45.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.87). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 20.38% and a return on equity of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $413.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 1st quarter worth about $2,764,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3,748.3% during the 2nd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,056,000 after buying an additional 17,467 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1,126.8% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 38,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,918,000 after buying an additional 34,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. 92.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Further Reading: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.