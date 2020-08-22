Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Midland States Bancorp, Inc. is a financial and bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking products and services, merchant credit card services, trust and investment management, insurance and financial planning services. The company also offers commercial equipment leasing services which provided through Heartland Business Credit and multi-family and healthcare facility FHA financing is provided through Love Funding, Midland’s non-bank subsidiaries. Midland States Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered in Effingham, Illinois. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Midland States Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Midland States Bancorp from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Midland States Bancorp from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.33.

Shares of Midland States Bancorp stock opened at $14.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Midland States Bancorp has a 1 year low of $12.49 and a 1 year high of $29.50. The company has a market capitalization of $327.71 million, a P/E ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.28.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $68.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.30 million. Midland States Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 11.47%. As a group, research analysts expect that Midland States Bancorp will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.268 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.61%. Midland States Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.35%.

In other Midland States Bancorp news, SVP Douglas J. Tucker purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $28,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,922 shares in the company, valued at $264,908. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas J. Tucker purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.50 per share, with a total value of $58,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,369. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 11,610 shares of company stock valued at $164,088. 7.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Midland States Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Midland States Bancorp by 160.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Midland States Bancorp by 185.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,511 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Midland States Bancorp by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Midland States Bancorp by 163.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 4,268 shares during the last quarter. 52.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Commercial FHA Origination and Servicing, Wealth Management, and Other segments.

