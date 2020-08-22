Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Lowered to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Moderna from $41.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a hold rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Monday, July 27th. They set a buy rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $88.39.

Get Moderna alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $66.45 on Friday. Moderna has a one year low of $13.53 and a one year high of $95.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.35 and a 200-day moving average of $49.98.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.05. Moderna had a negative net margin of 461.42% and a negative return on equity of 27.85%. The company had revenue of $66.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.24 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 407.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Moderna will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 3,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.80, for a total transaction of $201,978.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,734,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,009,650.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Lorence H. Kim sold 241,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.13, for a total transaction of $12,322,330.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,424,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,853,858.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,465,465 shares of company stock valued at $93,312,750. Insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,456,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,491,000 after purchasing an additional 438,140 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Moderna during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $376,000. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 67.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 10,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 163.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 23,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 14,766 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.09% of the company’s stock.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Featured Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.