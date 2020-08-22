Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Holdings Raised by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 23.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,612 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,053 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 15,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Mondelez International by 769.2% in the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd grew its stake in Mondelez International by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 677,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,942,000 after buying an additional 4,467 shares during the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust grew its stake in Mondelez International by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 13,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1776 Wealth LLC grew its stake in Mondelez International by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 5,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.24.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $57.47 on Friday. Mondelez International Inc has a one year low of $41.19 and a one year high of $59.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.14 and a 200-day moving average of $52.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $81.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.62.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. Mondelez International’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

In related news, Director Peter W. May sold 233,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total transaction of $12,939,048.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,727 shares in the company, valued at $706,348.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 482,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.61, for a total transaction of $26,847,284.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,748.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,876,741 shares of company stock valued at $160,211,881. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

