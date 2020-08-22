Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) EVP Sells $856,098.97 in Stock

Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) EVP Thomas J. Kelly sold 10,249 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.53, for a total transaction of $856,098.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,868 shares in the company, valued at $239,564.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

MNST opened at $82.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.07. Monster Beverage Corp has a twelve month low of $50.06 and a twelve month high of $83.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.71.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.57% and a return on equity of 27.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Corp will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 120.2% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.05% of the company’s stock.

MNST has been the topic of several research reports. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Monster Beverage from $87.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $73.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.38.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

