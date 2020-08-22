Mosman Oil And Gas (LON:MSMN) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.12

Mosman Oil And Gas Ltd (LON:MSMN)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.12 and traded as high as $0.22. Mosman Oil And Gas shares last traded at $0.20, with a volume of 230,475,104 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of $3.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.12 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.11.

About Mosman Oil And Gas (LON:MSMN)

Mosman Oil and Gas Limited engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas projects in Australia and the United States. It has core exploration permits in the Amadeus Basin in central Australia; and three oil and gas producing assets, such as the Arkoma, Strawn, and Welch in the United States.

See Also: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Mosman Oil And Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosman Oil And Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.