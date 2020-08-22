M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.59 Per Share

Analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) will post $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for M&T Bank’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.04 and the highest is $3.01. M&T Bank posted earnings of $3.47 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 15th.

On average, analysts expect that M&T Bank will report full-year earnings of $8.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.82 to $9.80. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $9.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.50 to $12.17. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover M&T Bank.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.11. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 22.36%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.37 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $79.30 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Compass Point dropped their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $148.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.85.

Shares of M&T Bank stock opened at $102.46 on Wednesday. M&T Bank has a 1 year low of $85.09 and a 1 year high of $174.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $103.75 and its 200 day moving average is $114.81. The stock has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

In other M&T Bank news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.64, for a total transaction of $112,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,512.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 151.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,533,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,467,000 after buying an additional 923,381 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the second quarter worth $58,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 203.4% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the second quarter worth $2,047,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 4.3% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 96,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,013,000 after purchasing an additional 3,988 shares in the last quarter. 82.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

