Mustang Bio Inc (NASDAQ:MBIO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Brokerages expect Mustang Bio Inc (NASDAQ:MBIO) to post earnings per share of ($0.25) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Mustang Bio’s earnings. Mustang Bio also reported earnings per share of ($0.25) during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mustang Bio will report full year earnings of ($1.09) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.11) to ($1.06). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.00) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.09) to ($0.90). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Mustang Bio.

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.05).

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MBIO shares. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mustang Bio in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Mustang Bio in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mustang Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.56.

Shares of MBIO stock opened at $3.58 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a current ratio of 5.85. Mustang Bio has a twelve month low of $1.78 and a twelve month high of $4.85.

In related news, CEO Manuel Md Litchman purchased 153,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.25 per share, with a total value of $499,999.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Mustang Bio in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Leap Investments LP purchased a new stake in Mustang Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in Mustang Bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Mustang Bio by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 4,212 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in Mustang Bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. 20.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mustang Bio Company Profile

Mustang Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. Its pipeline focuses on gene therapy programs for rare genetic disorders, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) engineered T cell (CAR T) therapies for hematologic malignancies, and CAR T therapies for solid tumors.

