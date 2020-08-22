Mvb Financial (OTCMKTS:MVBF) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $14.49

Mvb Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:MVBF)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $14.49 and traded as low as $13.50. Mvb Financial shares last traded at $14.08, with a volume of 13,267 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have commented on MVBF shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mvb Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Mvb Financial from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.46.

Mvb Financial (OTCMKTS:MVBF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $1.36. The business had revenue of $63.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.80 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MVBF. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Mvb Financial by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Mvb Financial by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Mvb Financial by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mvb Financial by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 538,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,863,000 after purchasing an additional 5,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Mvb Financial by 40.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 5,680 shares in the last quarter. 4.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mvb Financial (OTCMKTS:MVBF)

MVB Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides banking and mortgage products and services to individuals and corporate clients in the Mid-Atlantic region. The company operates through three segments: Commercial and Retail Banking; Mortgage Banking; and Financial Holding Company. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and grants various types of loans, including commercial and commercial real estate loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, real estate construction loans, and consumer loans.

