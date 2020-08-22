Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Strong Sell”

BidaskClub lowered shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from $2.50 to $1.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $0.75 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a hold rating on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Nabriva Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.88.

Get Nabriva Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NBRV opened at $0.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 5.20 and a current ratio of 5.68. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.49 and a 52-week high of $2.69.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 932.58% and a negative return on equity of 212.02%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nabriva Therapeutics will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBRV. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 28.4% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 110,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 24,426 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 34.1% in the second quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 110,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $132,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 158.9% in the second quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 290,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 178,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vivo Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $980,000. Institutional investors own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Nabriva Therapeutics Company Profile

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of anti-infective agents to treat infections in humans. Its lead product candidate is lefamulin, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection.

Featured Article: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Nabriva Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabriva Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.