New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $30.24 Million Stock Holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its position in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 381,110 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 17,100 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.18% of Northern Trust worth $30,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,342,977 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $554,099,000 after purchasing an additional 444,404 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI grew its stake in Northern Trust by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 3,603,764 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $271,940,000 after buying an additional 1,242,291 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Northern Trust by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,412,392 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $257,020,000 after buying an additional 42,070 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC grew its stake in Northern Trust by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,251,305 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $178,619,000 after buying an additional 662,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Northern Trust by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,120,786 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $160,036,000 after buying an additional 238,793 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Northern Trust stock opened at $81.73 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.92 and a 200-day moving average of $81.49. Northern Trust Co. has a 1-year low of $60.67 and a 1-year high of $110.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $16.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.06.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.09. Northern Trust had a net margin of 21.36% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.23%.

In related news, EVP Mark C. Gossett sold 5,115 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.08, for a total value of $424,954.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.82, for a total transaction of $424,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

NTRS has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $89.50 to $84.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $95.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.18.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

