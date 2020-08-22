New York State Common Retirement Fund Increases Stock Position in Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) by 2.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 546,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 10,800 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Hess were worth $28,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HES. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hess during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hess by 89,000.0% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 891 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of Hess in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hess by 113.4% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,336 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hess in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. 87.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total value of $241,836.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total transaction of $1,007,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,398 shares of company stock worth $1,503,619. Company insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

Hess stock opened at $47.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Hess Corp. has a 1 year low of $26.06 and a 1 year high of $74.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.68.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas producer reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.14) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $842.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $996.22 million. Hess had a negative net margin of 58.62% and a negative return on equity of 8.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hess Corp. will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Hess from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Hess from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Hess from $45.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Hess from $45.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Hess from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Hess presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.84.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores for, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

