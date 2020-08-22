Nordic American Tanker (NYSE:NAT) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nordic American Tanker (NYSE:NAT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on NAT. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Nordic American Tanker from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Nordic American Tanker from an in-line rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nordic American Tanker has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.75.

Shares of NAT opened at $4.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.38 and its 200-day moving average is $4.17. Nordic American Tanker has a fifty-two week low of $1.66 and a fifty-two week high of $9.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $630.61 million, a PE ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.48.

Nordic American Tanker (NYSE:NAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The shipping company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. Nordic American Tanker had a net margin of 32.35% and a return on equity of 14.88%. Analysts predict that Nordic American Tanker will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NAT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nordic American Tanker during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Signet Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nordic American Tanker during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Nordic American Tanker during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Nordic American Tanker during the first quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nordic American Tanker during the second quarter worth about $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.03% of the company’s stock.

About Nordic American Tanker

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 33 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

