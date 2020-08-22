Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 153,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.27% of Nordson worth $29,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Condor Capital Management raised its stake in Nordson by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 7,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Nordson by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 28,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,433,000 after buying an additional 4,641 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in Nordson by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 6,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Nordson by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 243,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,236,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in Nordson in the 2nd quarter valued at $247,000. 69.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ NDSN opened at $189.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a PE ratio of 33.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Nordson Co. has a twelve month low of $96.46 and a twelve month high of $208.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.59.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.08. Nordson had a return on equity of 19.95% and a net margin of 15.54%. The company had revenue of $538.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.36 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. Nordson’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. This is a boost from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 24th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.89%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Nordson from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Nordson from $171.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. DA Davidson upped their target price on Nordson from $200.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Nordson in a report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BidaskClub cut Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nordson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.57.

In related news, EVP Gregory P. Merk sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $445,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,577,654. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gregory A. Thaxton sold 17,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.51, for a total value of $3,431,572.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,786,508.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,846 shares of company stock valued at $8,100,357 over the last 90 days. 2.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; automated adhesive dispensing systems used in packaged goods industries; components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream; and product assembly systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, and manufacturing roll goods, as well as for the assembly of plastic, metal, and wood products.

