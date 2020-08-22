Northeast Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:NECB) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.91

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NECB) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.91 and traded as low as $8.75. Northeast Community Bancorp shares last traded at $8.75, with a volume of 10,378 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Northeast Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.84 and a 200-day moving average of $8.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 23rd were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 22nd.

Northeast Community Bancorp Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NECB)

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Northeast Community Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

