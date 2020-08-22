Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR) Receives $85.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $85.00.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NVCR shares. Mizuho increased their target price on Novocure from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine raised Novocure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Novocure from $85.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub lowered Novocure from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Novocure in a research note on Friday, July 31st.

Get Novocure alerts:

Shares of NVCR opened at $78.60 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.42, a current ratio of 5.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Novocure has a 12-month low of $53.40 and a 12-month high of $98.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 654.92 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.78.

Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Novocure had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 2.88%. The business had revenue of $115.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Novocure will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Gabriel Leung sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.03, for a total transaction of $636,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,545 shares in the company, valued at $4,862,691.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ely Benaim sold 341 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.39, for a total value of $26,048.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,821 shares of company stock valued at $4,144,663 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Novocure by 2.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 153,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,343,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Novocure by 4.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,742,591 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $117,346,000 after buying an additional 73,981 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in shares of Novocure by 83.1% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 21,052 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,248,000 after buying an additional 9,554 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Novocure by 261.1% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,044 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 4,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Novocure by 188.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 89,814 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,048,000 after purchasing an additional 58,662 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

About Novocure

Novocure Ltd. is global oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of its innovative therapy. It focuses on the commercial adoption of Optune, and its Tumor Treating Fields delivery system, for the treatment of glioblastoma (GBM), and to advance programs testing the efficacy and safety of Optune in multiple solid tumor indications through clinical pipeline.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Novocure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novocure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.